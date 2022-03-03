Wood Dale bank robbery: FBI seeks 3 suspects caught on video

article

Law enforcement are searching for three people suspected of robbing a bank Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Wood Dale.

The FBI responded to a report of a bank robbery around 9 a.m. at a BMO Harris Bank at 130 W. Devon Ave.

Three suspects entered the bank and demanded access to the vault with one showing a pistol, according to the FBI.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The FBI released surveillance images of three suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Wood Dale on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.