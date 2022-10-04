Wood Dale police respond to 'active incident' in suburb

Police in suburban Wood Dale responded to an "active incident" Tuesday night.

The incident was taking place on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street, police said.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired in the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The Wood Dale Police Department is asking the public to avoid the location, as there is a heavy police presence in the area.

The police department also said they will update the public when possible.

MERIT Metro SWAT is assisting with the incident.

No further information was immediately available.