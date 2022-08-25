Woodlawn facility becomes hub for HIV, AIDS research

The Center on Cottage Grove is now a hub for HIV and AIDS outreach.

The Woodlawn neighborhood center is hosting an open house, hoping to be a safe space for LGBTQ communities.

Five groups have already signed up to use the space in an effort to reduce HIV transmission among Black and Latino populations.

The groups will be trained on outreach to vulnerable HIV populations, testing and mental health counseling.