Expand / Collapse search

Woodlawn facility becomes hub for HIV, AIDS research

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Health
FOX 32 Chicago

Woodlawn facility becomes hub for HIV, AIDS research

The Center on Cottage Grove is now a hub for HIV and AIDS outreach. The facility is aiming to be a safe space for LGBTQ communities and five groups have already signed up to use the space as part of an effort to reduce HIV transmission among Black and Latino populations.

CHICAGO - The Center on Cottage Grove is now a hub for HIV and AIDS outreach.

The Woodlawn neighborhood center is hosting an open house, hoping to be a safe space for LGBTQ communities.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Five groups have already signed up to use the space in an effort to reduce HIV transmission among Black and Latino populations.

The groups will be trained on outreach to vulnerable HIV populations, testing and mental health counseling.  