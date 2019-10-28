Woodlawn residential burglaries reported blocks apart: police

Police are warning Woodlawn residents after a string of residential burglaries was reported this month within blocks of each other.

In each incident, someone went into homes through rear doors and stole property inside, Chicago police said in an alert. In one case, the suspect stole from a garage.

The burglaries took place in the 6500 and 6600 blocks of South Ingleside Avenue:

Between 3p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue

About 4 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 6600 block of South Ingleside Avenue

Between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 in the 6600 block of South Ingleside Avenue

About 12:01 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue

A description of any suspects wasn’t available.

Anyone with information of the burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.