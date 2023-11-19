Woodlawn shooting: Chicago man charged with wounding 25-year-old near migrant shelter

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 25-year-old Friday night near a migrant shelter on the South Side.

Around 7:39 p.m., police say the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and lower back in the 6400 block of S. University Ave. in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Cleber Fernandez | CPD

Officers searched the area and took a suspect into custody less than a half hour after the shooting. He's been identified as 26-year-old Cleber Fernandez. He's due in court on Monday.

No further information was immediately available.