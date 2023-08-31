2 shot in Woodlawn, one victim is reportedly a child

A shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon has left two people injured, and one of those victims is apparently a young child.

The gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. at 65th Pl. and Blackstone Ave. in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Down the street, investigators had taped off a gray sedan. At least one bullet hole could be seen in the rear passenger door.

Nearby, it appeared a red SUV was also struck by gunfire. The rear passenger window was blown out, and a bullet hole was in the back windshield.

In the middle of the intersection, at least two shell casings were on the ground.

"There is a male saying that he is shot and possibly a child or a baby is also shot," according to 911 scanner traffic. "We have a child, and he is three years old. Three-year-old shot."

FOX 32 is hearing that the child is possibly 4 years old, not three. We are still waiting for official confirmation from the police on the details, including whether any suspects have been arrested and the current condition of the young child.

Meanwhile, within minutes of this shooting, police confirm that two men were shot near 67th and Marquette, which is about one mile from the first shooting location.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are connected.