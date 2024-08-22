Chicago crime: 1 man stabbed in the head, another stabbed in the shoulder in Woodlawn

Two people were stabbed in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

Around 6:55 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the back of the head.

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) also responded to the scene, treated the man for his wound and then took him to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police then received an additional call stating that another person had been stabbed in the same location.

Officers found a 42-year-old man with a stab wound to his left shoulder. He was treated by CFD and taken to an area hospital in fair condition. The victim told police he was outside drinking when a man approached and stabbed him.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.