Suburban vaccination clinic offering free Six Flags tickets

Free tickets to Six Flags Great America will be offered at a vaccination clinic this weekend.

The clinic will be held Saturday in Woodridge at the West Suburban Community Pantry. Anyone who receives their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a ticket to the theme park, while supplies last.

Access DuPage will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 to 17. Anyone 18 and older will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.