Woodridge holds moment of silence 2 years after devastating tornadoes

It was two years ago on Tuesday that four tornadoes ripped through the western suburbs, leaving a path of destruction.

The tornadoes struck while many people were asleep.

Eight people were hospitalized with storm-related injuries, and one Woodridge resident lost her unborn child when she was struck by a tree that crashed through the roof of her in-laws' home, where she was taking cover.

Today, the Village of Woodridge held a moment of silence to remember the victims.