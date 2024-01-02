Woodridge police chief retires after 7 years leading department

article

Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham announced his retirement Tuesday, capping off nearly 40 years in suburban law enforcement.

Cunningham has led the Woodridge Police Department for the past seven years. He also worked with several other suburban police agencies including the Burr Ridge and Naperville police departments.

"It has been an honor serving this community as the Chief of Police for the past several years," Cunningham said in a statement. "The highlight of my law enforcement career will always be the communities' response to the 2021 Tornado. During this difficult time, members of the community stood by our side as we responded to hundreds of life-threatening calls. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and am grateful for the support of my fellow officers and the community."

Cunningham was credited with implementing the department's Body-Worn Camera Program, creating a department information portal and overseeing the development of the new Woodridge Police Department headquarters.

Cunningham's last day with the department will be Jan. 24. A celebration of his accomplishments will take place at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 outside the Werch Board Room at Village Hall, 5 Plaza Drive.

Deputy Chief of Police Thomas Stefanson will serve as Acting Chief of Police after Cunningham's retirement.

A search is already underway for Cunningham's replacement, village officials said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the many years of outstanding policing and leadership that Chief Cunningham has provided to our community," Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said in a statement. "His excellent and tireless efforts have helped to keep Woodridge a safe and welcoming community. He will be greatly missed, but we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."