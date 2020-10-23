Woodridge police investigate second case of suspicious man touching woman

Police in Woodridge say they are investigating the second case of a man inappropriately touching a woman in the western suburb.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, a man on a skateboard approached a teenage girl who was jogging near Woodridge and Wild Plum drives, Woodridge police said in a statement.

He touched her arm and asked if she wanted a ride, police said. The girl left the area and immediately to report the incident.

The man is white, in his late 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 to 200 pounds with short dark hair, police said. He was possibly wearing jeans.

It’s unclear if the new case is related to an Oct. 11 incident in which a man pulled down the clothing of a woman on a bike path in the in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and be vigilant — take a mental note of people in the area that appear to have no agenda,” Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said in the statement.

Police asked anyone with tips to call detectives at 630-960-8998, or email crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.