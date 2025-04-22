Car crashes into medical supply store in Woodstock

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a United Medical Supplies store in Woodstock on Tuesday. The business was closed at the time, and the driver reported no injuries. Officials are assessing the building’s structural damage; police are investigating.



A vehicle crashed into the front of a medical supply store Tuesday afternoon in Woodstock, causing visible damage but no injuries, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. at 1670 South Eastwood Drive.

When Woodstock Fire/Rescue crews arrived, they found that a car had gone through the front of United Medical Supplies, which sits in a commercial strip mall. The male driver was already outside the vehicle and speaking with police.

He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined any further medical treatment.

Fire officials said the business was closed at the time of the crash. The store owner had closed early that day, and no one was inside when the vehicle struck the building.

The crash caused moderate damage to the storefront, including broken windows, a damaged brick façade, and minor interior damage. The Woodstock Building Department was called to evaluate the extent of the structural damage.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what may have caused the driver to crash into the building.

The man’s identity has not been released, and no citations or charges had been announced as of Tuesday evening.

What's next:

The Woodstock Police Department is handling the investigation into what led up to the crash.