Car crashes into Jimmy John’s in Woodstock

Some terrifying moments occurred in the northwest suburbs when a car crashed into a Jimmy John’s in Woodstock on Monday.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. at 361 S. Eastwood Drive. The car penetrated completely inside the business.

No injuries were reported. The Woodstock Building and Zoning Department was summoned to the scene to assess the damage. As of now, besides significant damage to the storefront and interior, there appears to be no structural damage.

The driver, an elderly woman, was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined further treatment.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.