Woodstock police investigate serious crash
WOODSTOCK, Ill., - Police in the northwest suburbs were investigating a serious crash Wednesday morning in Woodstock.
“We are currently investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 47 and Route 14,” the Woodstock police department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
The intersection was shut down for an investigation.
Woodstock police and the McHenry County sheriff’s office did not immediately return messages seeking additional details.