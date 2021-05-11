Woodstock says goodbye to mayor and longtime groundhog whisperer
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - Woodstock is saying farewell to a legend.
Brian Sager, the city's mayor and local groundhog whisperer, is retiring.
Sager was a familiar sight alongside "Woodstock Willie" every Groundhog Day.
But he was also Woodstock's longest-serving elected official, serving the past 16 years as mayor and 16 before that on the city council.
After a night of recognition at his last council meeting, Sager knew how to say goodbye in style.
He was wheeled out of the room on a pushcart, complete with a mic drop.
Sager is credited with bringing the Bill Murray classic "Groundhog Day" to Woodstock, and is also known as one of the city's biggest boosters.