Woodstock says goodbye to mayor and longtime groundhog whisperer

Woodstock is saying farewell to a legend.

Brian Sager, the city's mayor and local groundhog whisperer, is retiring.

Sager was a familiar sight alongside "Woodstock Willie" every Groundhog Day.

But he was also Woodstock's longest-serving elected official, serving the past 16 years as mayor and 16 before that on the city council.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

After a night of recognition at his last council meeting, Sager knew how to say goodbye in style.

He was wheeled out of the room on a pushcart, complete with a mic drop.

Advertisement

Sager is credited with bringing the Bill Murray classic "Groundhog Day" to Woodstock, and is also known as one of the city's biggest boosters.