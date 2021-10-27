Worker beaten with tip jar at coffee shop in Chicago

Chicago police took a man into custody on Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a coffee shop worker.

The attack happened at a shop on East 8th Street near Wabash in the South Loop.

Police said the attacker banged on the window, then came in and tried to take the tip jar.

The victim tried to stop him, and the attacker smashed the tip jar over the victim's head.

Other customers stopped the suspect from getting away. He was taken for a mental health evaluation.

The victim was hospitalized in good condition.

