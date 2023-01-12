Worker dies after Chicago building partially collapses in Bronzeville

A worker who became trapped when a three-story building partially collapsed Thursday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has died.

The collapse happened while three people were working at the vacant building that was under construction around 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, according to fire officials.

Crews found the worker under a pile of debris roughly 3-5 feet deep and were able to pull him from the rubble before noon, fire officials said.

He was transported in an ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition, police said. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Pictures of the scene showed stacks of bricks and wood among the rubble.

"First company on scene was able to identify that they had three workers working and one was unaccounted for. We also asked where the last scene point was. Members started digging to locate the victim," said Fire Commander Shawn T. Haines.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Julius Hall, 43, who lives a block away from the scene told the Sun-Times that crews had been working on the building since the summer.

The building is connected to another three-flat that is occupied. The Building Department will make the final decision on if the structure has to be torn down.