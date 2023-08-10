World record broken at 'Sock Monkey Museum' in Long Grove

A remarkable record has been shattered in Chicago's north suburbs, with an astonishing count of 2,098 sock monkeys on display.

Witnessing this achievement was a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records, who was present at the Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove. The inception of this unique museum stemmed from the owner's profound affection for sock monkeys, and a collection that simply couldn't stop expanding.

In recognition of this extraordinary feat, owner Arlene Okun was bestowed with a plaque denoting the esteemed world record status. The museum offers a wealth of experiences, allowing visitors to not only view the impressive sock monkey collection but also engage in hands-on activities.

"Yes, we have workshops where you can come and make your own sock monkey from a pair of socks the old-fashioned way," Okun said.

For those intrigued, the world record holding Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove warmly invites you to experience its exhibits.