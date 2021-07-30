World War II veteran receives medal 75 years after it was awarded

Ubaldo Joseph Ciniero, a veteran of World War II, was presented with a Bronze Star medal Tuesday for "meritorious achievement in active ground combat" — 75 years after he was unknowingly awarded it.

He was presented with his medal at his home in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, by Brigadier General Michael J. Leeney of the 40th Infantry Division.

In the footage, taken by the California National Guard, Ciniero’s son Joel Ciniero said, "I found his name on an 8th Armored Infantry Division website, and I noticed that he had been awarded the Bronze Star."

RELATED: Teen mows veterans’ lawns to honor late grandfather: ‘He taught me

Joel Ciniero said his father was unaware he had been awarded the medal.

"We never got the opportunity to have a ceremony, so that’s why we’re here today," the veteran’s son revealed.

The California National Guard also showed support for the veteran, writing "Heroism knows no age."

The Bronze Star is awarded to someone who, while serving in the military, "distinguished himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service," according to the military.

On the back of the Star, it has the inscription "HEROIC OR MERITORIOUS ACHIEVEMENT" and a space for the name of the recipient to be engraved.

The 8th Armored Infantry Division served in the European theater of World War II.

RELATED: Biden signs bill allowing all veterans, military spouses and caregivers to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Storyful contributed to this story.

