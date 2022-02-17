Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
16
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:19 AM CST until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:45 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, DuPage County, Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from THU 9:21 AM CST until THU 12:15 PM CST, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County

World's heaviest strawberry officially gets title from Guinness

By AP News Staff
Published 
Unusual
Associated Press
GettyImages-1231232656.jpg article

Israeli agriculturist Tzachi Ariel shows the now-world record strawberry, in the Kadima village near the Israeli city of Netanya on Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

KADIMA-ZORAN, Israel - After a year-long jam, a mammoth Israeli strawberry is entering the record books.

Weighing a whopping 289 grams (10.19 ounces – more than half a pound), the titanic berry this week was declared the world's largest by Guinness World Records.

The strawberry was picked on Chahi Ariel's family farm near the city of Netanya in central Israel in February 2021. But only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record.

"We waited for a year for the results," Ariel said. "We kept it in the freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was."

GettyImages-1231232284.jpg

The record strawberry, seen in the Kadima village near the central Israeli city of Netanya on Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The supersized strawberry is a local variety called Ilan that tends to grow to a hefty size. Ariel said the record-setting specimen has shrunk to about half the size it was a year before.

The previous record-holder for the heaviest strawberry was a Japanese fruit grown in 2015 in Fukuoka that tipped the scales at 250 grams (8.8 ounces).

The wait turned out to be fruitful. Ariel said he jumped up and down in his car, laughing and singing when he got the news. "We are very happy to be in the Guinness World Records," he said.

RELATED: White strawberries hit grocery store shelves