Would-be thieves drive truck into clothing store on West Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after driving a truck into a storefront in East Garfield Park during an attempted burglary Tuesday night. 

Chicago police say officers were responding to a robbery in progress in the 3900 block of West Madison Street at 11:24 p.m. when they found a blue pickup had crashed into a business. 

The offenders were caught inside the clothing store and were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No injuries were reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident. 