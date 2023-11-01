Would-be thieves drive truck into clothing store on West Side

Two men were arrested after driving a truck into a storefront in East Garfield Park during an attempted burglary Tuesday night.

Chicago police say officers were responding to a robbery in progress in the 3900 block of West Madison Street at 11:24 p.m. when they found a blue pickup had crashed into a business.

The offenders were caught inside the clothing store and were taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No injuries were reported. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.