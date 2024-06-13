Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride Chicago rolls into Brookfield Zoo

The Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride Chicago returned to the area this week, with more than 30 injured veterans participating in an adaptive cycling event at Brookfield Zoo on Thursday.

The riders were warmly welcomed by the fire departments of Brookfield and Riverside.

The event, embodying the veterans' motto "Movement is Medicine," saw dozens of warriors cycle through Brookfield Zoo as part of a 16.2-mile ride. The ride is designed to enhance their mobility, overall health, and mental resilience.

Riders on two and three wheels were saluted by members of the Chicago Police Department and ladder companies from Riverside and Brookfield. This event is part of a three-day journey, during which the cyclists will cover approximately 60 miles across the Chicagoland area.

For many of these warriors, the Soldier Ride serves as a gateway to other adventures, including skiing, snowboarding, and various virtual activities.

For more information, visit woundedwarrior.org.