Wrightwood shooting leaves 67-year-old man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

The 67-year-old was sitting inside a parked car just before 9 a.m. when two males walked up and started shooting into the car, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The gunmen ran away from the scene northbound.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.