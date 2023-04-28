Wrigleyville community remembers owner of Murphy's Bleachers

A visitation for the late Beth Murphy, the owner of Murphy's Bleachers in Lake View, was held on Friday.

The 68-year-old Wrigleyville icon passed away on Monday after a five-year battle with kidney cancer.

A wake was being held until 8 p.m. at Grein Funeral Home on West Irving Park Road.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at Murphy's Bleachers.

All funeral services are open to the public.

Earlier this week, the Cubs and Wrigley Field honored Beth with an "in memoriam" message on Wrigley Field's famous marquee.

"That just shows you what kind of woman she is. And it's awesome," said Murphy's GM Freddy Fagenholz.

"I think she'll be remembered for her love of this bar, the Cubs, and our community here in Lakeview," said her stepson, James Murphy.

Those closest to her say Beth's biggest priority was being a good neighbor, and for Murphy's to not just be a bar for Cubs fans but for all of Lakeview.