Wrigleyville shooting: Person of interest in custody released without charges, police say

The Brief A person of interest taken into custody following a shooting in Wrigleyville has been released without charges. A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm Thursday near Wrigley Field. Police are still investigating.



A person questioned in connection with Thursday night’s shooting outside Murphy’s Bleachers in Wrigleyville has been released without charges, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:56 p.m. in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue, near the popular sports bar across from Wrigley Field.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left arm. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and listed in good condition.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene. A person of interest had been taken into custody following the incident, but authorities now confirm that individual has been released and no charges have been filed.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting, and whether the man was targeted.

What they're saying:

Alderman Bennett Lawson (44th Ward) released the following statement in response to the shooting.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Chicago Police Department for their quick response to the shooting in Wrigleyville tonight. I’m in communication with CPD, and am glad to hear the victim is in good condition, there is a person of interest in custody and a firearm has been recovered. The safety of the 44th Ward and all of those who visit is my top priority, and the extensive camera network in the area will ensure we have a clear understanding of what occurred and how to prevent it moving forward."

What's next:

Area Three detectives are continuing their investigation.