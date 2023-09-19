Wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves 3 injured

Three people were injured, two critically, after a wrong-way crash Tuesday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the South Loop.

A Honda sedan was traveling the wrong way around 12:40 a.m. when it struck a Ford Expedition in the 3000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

The male driver and a female passenger in the Honda were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Paramedics took the driver of the Ford to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in chair condition.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.