Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway near Cicero early Friday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m., and Illinois State Police said two vehicles were involved.

A man and two women died in the crash, ISP said.

The Stevenson Expressway at Cicero Avenue was closed at 12:35 a.m., and traffic was being diverted off Cicero.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.