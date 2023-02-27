Wu-Tang Clan, Nas going on tour, will perform in Chicago this fall
CHICAGO - Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are headed on tour and will be making a stop in Chicago this year.
Their New York State of Mind Tour will kick off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.
The tour will make a stop at the United Center on Oct. 8.
Tickets will be available for North American tour dates starting Feb. 29 in select markets with American Express Early Access.
Additional presale tickets will be available throughout the week before the general public starting March 3 at 9 a.m. at livenation.com.
North American tour dates can be found below:
- Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
- Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre