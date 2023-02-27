Wu-Tang Clan, Nas going on tour, will perform in Chicago this fall

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are headed on tour and will be making a stop in Chicago this year.

Their New York State of Mind Tour will kick off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tour will make a stop at the United Center on Oct. 8.

Tickets will be available for North American tour dates starting Feb. 29 in select markets with American Express Early Access.

Additional presale tickets will be available throughout the week before the general public starting March 3 at 9 a.m. at livenation.com.

North American tour dates can be found below: