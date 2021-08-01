WWE's Monday Night Raw heading to Rosemont

The world of professional wrestling is on its way to Rosemont next week. Allstate Arena will be hosting WWE Monday Night Raw.

"Chicago's rowdy," said Monday Night Raw Star Rhea Ripley ahead of her August 2 appearance at Allstate Arena.

Wrestling fans can expect to see a line up of their favorite Raw superstars who say--after a long pandemic and many performances without live audiences--they are excited to perform for Chicago wrestling fans.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"Chicago is one of my favorite places to go to. I know the atmosphere there is insane. People are loud, wild, passionate," added fellow Star of Monday Night Raw Damian Priest.

"It's exciting," said Ripley. "I love feeding off the crowd. I love looking into the 1st or second row and making eye contact and having that moment there."

Ripley is looking forward to a rematch against Charlotte Flair after what many call a dirty shot to the knee in a previous matchup.

"I want to say I'm feeling good. My knee's a bit swollen. A bit sore. I'm going into the performance center regularly to try to get myself back to 100% so next time I step in the ring with Charlotte, I can possibly do the same to her," Ripley said.

Meantime, Priest says he's ready to get back at Sheamus.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

"Sheamus is a rough dude. A big guy and strong. So I'm expecting anything from that guy. It's just the way he is," Sheamus said. "He hasn't changed since the moment he stepped foot into the WWE. He'll take any cheap shot or short cut he can. Basically I just wanted to shut his mouth and put him in his place while also trying to earn an opportunity to become the US Champion."

Advertisement

Monday Night Raw kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Tickets start at $20.