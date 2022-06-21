'X-Factor' contestant Tom Mann's fiancée Dani Hampson dies on their wedding weekend

article

Danielle Hampson, the fiancée to "The X-Factor" contestant Tom Mann , died on what was supposed to be their wedding weekend. She was 34.

It's unclear how Hampson died, but tributes have been pouring in for the publicist who shared a son, Bowie, with her fiancé. The couple was supposed to be married on Friday, June 17.

"I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mann wrote on Instagram.

"On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

He added: "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

"I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

Danielle was also a dancer and had previously worked on Harry Styles' music video for his 2021 hit "Treat People With Kindness."

The Spice Girls tweeted a tribute to Dani: "We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Dani Hampson who was part of the Spiceworld 2019 family. Sending love and strength to Tom, Bowie and Dani's family and friends."

Since his "X-Factor" days, Mann has worked as a producer and songwriter, and collaborated with Ellie Goulding, Lewis Capaldi, and Rita Ora.

Tom, who found fame in the band Stereo Kicks in 2014, and Dani were originally supposed to get married in September 2020, but the couple postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE - Tom Mann, Casey Johnson, Jake Sims and Reece Bibby of Stereo Kicks perform on stage at O2 Islington Academy on Jan. 24, 2015, in London, United Kingdom. (Edu Hawkins/Redferns via Getty Images)

"To think of what today should have been is strange, but we count ourselves incredibly fortunate that a wedding date is all we’ve lost," she wrote online at the time. "Everyone has a story from 2020 - I’m just grateful you’re so heavily featured in mine..... I can’t wait to marry you, but the world has other plans."

They revealed in June 2021 that Dani was pregnant with their first child, and welcomed their son, Bowie, in October 2021.

