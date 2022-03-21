'You have serious issues': Sandra Bullock pokes fun at reporter's love of Speed 2

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt star in the new romantic comedy The Lost City, hitting theaters on Friday.

Bullock plays a popular romance author who has hit a creative rut and has reached a point in her career where she’s churning out the same book over and over again.

Bullock and Radcliffe sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, who asked them about sequels, nostalgia and the danger of returning to the same part again.

"Every sequel I have done has been a disaster," Bullock said. "So obviously you can not turn back time, as Cher likes to say."

However, when Hamilton told Bullock that he liked her infamous action sequel, Speed 2, she responded: "You have serious issues. Emotional issues."

The Lost City hits theaters on Friday, March 25.