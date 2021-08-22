You have to wear a mask inside all public buildings in Cook County starting Monday
Masks will be required indoors throughout Cook County beginning Monday, regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated.
The Cook County Department of Public Health issued the order Friday, saying it's needed as new COVID-19 cases continue to increase due to the more contagious delta variant.
Dr. Rachel Rubin is co-lead and senior medical officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. Rubin says "We are in a dangerous period."
The order applies to all multi-unit residential buildings and public places such as restaurants, stores fitness clubs and public transportation in suburban Cook County.
Chicago reinstated its indoor mask mandate effective Friday.
