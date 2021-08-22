Expand / Collapse search

You have to wear a mask inside all public buildings in Cook County starting Monday

By AP Reporter
Published 
Cook County
Associated Press

Student from Chicago suburbs suspended for not wearing a mask

A local student was suspended from school for not wearing a mask.

Masks will be required indoors throughout Cook County beginning Monday, regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated. 

The Cook County Department of Public Health issued the order Friday, saying it's needed as new COVID-19 cases continue to increase due to the more contagious delta variant. 

Dr. Rachel Rubin is co-lead and senior medical officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. Rubin says "We are in a dangerous period."  

The order applies to all multi-unit residential buildings and public places such as restaurants, stores fitness clubs and public transportation in suburban Cook County. 

Chicago reinstated its indoor mask mandate effective Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Suburban parents rally against masks in schools

Parents in suburban Homer Glen are outraged after their school board signed on to Governor JB Pritzker’s mask mandate for all students.