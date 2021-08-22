You have to wear a mask inside all public buildings in Cook County starting Monday

Masks will be required indoors throughout Cook County beginning Monday, regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated.

The Cook County Department of Public Health issued the order Friday, saying it's needed as new COVID-19 cases continue to increase due to the more contagious delta variant.

Dr. Rachel Rubin is co-lead and senior medical officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. Rubin says "We are in a dangerous period."

The order applies to all multi-unit residential buildings and public places such as restaurants, stores fitness clubs and public transportation in suburban Cook County.

Chicago reinstated its indoor mask mandate effective Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP