'You will not be forgotten': Fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy laid to rest

Friends, fellow officers and surviving family members of DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy Christina Musil laid her to rest on Thursday, all the while amazed by the outpouring of support from her community.

Hundreds gathered at Northern Illinois University to pay their respects to Musil.

The 35-year-old mother of three was killed last week after being hit from behind by the driver of a semi-truck while she was sitting in her squad car on the shoulder of Illinois Route 23. That driver is facing charges of reckless homicide and DUI.

"Deputy Musil served and sacrificed for a purpose greater than herself and that's the definition of a hero and for that, Christina, you will not be forgotten," said DeKalb County Sheriff Andrew Sullivan.

Remembered not only as a dedicated public servant, but also as a loving mother and cherished sister and daughter, her family was overwhelmed by the show of support from the DeKalb community.

"… As we stand here, enveloped by the vast outpouring support and love from all of the souls present and even countless more joined in spirit, I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude," Musil's sister, Bridgette Caporaso, said.

On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered flags throughout the state flown at half-staff in honor of Musil.

"This is by far the most incredible display of respect anyone could ever hope for. The sheer magnitude of this is nothing I could have ever fathomed. Even though I wish I didn't have to have firsthand experience of this, I am so grateful that someone so important to me is receiving so much recognition because I know she deserved it," Bridgette said.