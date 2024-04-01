Fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy honored with procession

An Illinois community is honoring a fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy with a procession Monday.

Deputy Christina Musil, 35, was killed in a crash in Waterman, Illinois, late Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was sitting inside a Ford Explorer squad car, parked on the right shoulder, when a single-unit Kenworth truck drove off the road and rear-ended the Ford. It is currently unknown why the truck veered off the roadway.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Illinois Route 23, just south of Perry Road.

Musil was a five-year veteran of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office will escort Musil's body from the Coroner's Office to Butala's Funeral Home in Sycamore, Illinois.

The community is invited to line up along the route to show their support at noon.