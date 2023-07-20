Young girl found walking alone on Chicago's Northwest Side identified

A young girl who was found walking alone on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon has been identified.

At about 12:53 p.m., the child was found in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts and no shoes when she was found.

At about 5:30 p.m., police announced that the child had been identified.

DCFS has protective custody of the child.