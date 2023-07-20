Young girl found walking alone on Chicago's Northwest Side identified
CHICAGO - A young girl who was found walking alone on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday afternoon has been identified.
At about 12:53 p.m., the child was found in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
She was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue shorts and no shoes when she was found.
At about 5:30 p.m., police announced that the child had been identified.
DCFS has protective custody of the child.