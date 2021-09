A young man was killed in Evanston on Saturday night.

Evanston Police said that the man, who is in his early 20's, was found inside on a home on Dodge Avenue near Church.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls.

Evanston police said that "multiple" offenders had taken off. Police are searching for them.

Officers said the attack was not random.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP