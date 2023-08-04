Young man wounded by gunfire while driving in East Side

A 19-year-old man was wounded by gunfire while driving in the East Side neighborhood Thursday night.

He was driving in the 9700 block of South Avenue L just before 10 p.m. when the driver side window of the car he was in shattered.

Police say the victim suffered a graze wound to the side of his head.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. He was unable to provide further details of the incident.

No arrests have been reported.