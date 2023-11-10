Young Music Giants: Music program transforms lives, offers hope to Chicago's youth

A Chicago man has seen success firsthand through his own music and production work.

Now, he’s using that experience to save and empower the next generation.

In tonight's special report, FOX 32's Nate Rodgers takes us to the West Side, where students say a music program is their therapy.

Many of his students come from single-parent households or are in foster care. Some have even had run-ins with the law. However, with a lot of quality time and through the art of music, Carlton Jenkins is saving lives.

Outside Ombudsman Chicago West, a man could be seen slumped over on a bicycle, struggling to make it. But inside the school there is a space for teens to tell their stories.

Young Music Giants.

All of them are under 20 and face multiple hardships.

"Help my mom out, make sure she's okay, my grandma, make sure my grandma is okay," said Jailynd Hunter, YMG student.

"My father passed before I was born so I ain't never got to see him," said another YMG student, Howard Davis.

Jenkins brings them Macbooks, keyboards, speakers and headphones. In the music world, it's called a cypher. This group creates beats and writes lyrics.

The group meets once a week with mandatory grade requirements and few behavior infractions are allowed.

Their takeaways include teamwork and timeliness. Best of all, it's a circle for real talk. Jenkins has their attention and speaks their language.

"After we get the negative out, we talk about the positive and now I feel great," said Hunter.

"We were all given something special and I feel mines was to pour into young people," said Jenkins.

Jenkins, a Florida native, songwriter and youth advocate survived his own adolescent struggles. He credits faith in God, a tough mother and working alongside his brother, renowned music artist Dr. Charles Jenkins.

"For our students, it's an opportunity for them to have that same experience," said Jenkins.

And they’re on the right track.

Jalin just got a new job, Timothy is an active leader in the student council, Erin mentors other young people, teachers say Julian is practicing more self-control every day and Howard is a role model among his peers.

In the end, YMG is their healthy escape, their hope, and their therapy.