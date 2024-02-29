Young people compete for Union League Boys & Girls Clubs 'Youth of the Year'

Some extraordinary young people who represent Union League Boys & Girls Clubs from across Chicago were recognized Thursday night.

They're from neighborhoods including Englewood, Humboldt Park and Pilsen. Each of them took part in the regional and national competition for Boys & Girls Clubs of America's "Youth of the Year."

At the event, each teen gave a speech about their goals and their plans for success. Out of seven, two finalists will be selected.

Illinois Supreme Court justice Joy Cunningham was the special guest. She provided motivational remarks.

"I cannot congratulate the youth enough… These are the leaders of tomorrow," Cunningham said.

"Youth of the Year" is the highest honor for Union League Boys & Girls Club members.