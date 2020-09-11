Young woman pulled from Lake Michigan in cardiac arrest on South Side

A woman in her 20s was in critical condition after being pulled Friday from Lake Michigan on the South Side.

First responders pulled her from the water about 1:50 p.m. near 87th Street and the lake, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The woman, about 25, was taken to Trinity Hospital in cardiac arrest, Langford said.

Chicago police did not immediately have details about why she was in the water.