Zechariah Garrett: Chicago police search for missing 9-year-old in need of medical attention

A 9-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning.

Zechariah Garrett was last seen in the 1400 block of East 67th Place. He is 5-foot-1, weighs 86 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said he is in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8385.