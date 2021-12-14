Zendaya, Holland and Batalon talk 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The year’s most anticipated film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters this week – and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton sat down to talk with the stars.

Wrapping up the Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, this newest sequel breaks new ground by bringing in actors and characters from past Spidey franchises – including Willem Dafoe and the Green Goblin and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. And, if rumors are to be believed, maybe even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate version of Spider-Man.

While the cast is mostly tight-lipped about the film’s big secrets, FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton did speak with Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, about what aspects of Maguire’s and Garfield’s past Spider-Man films he envied the most.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"Tobey’s movies, I love the final battle between him and the Goblin," Holland said. "I think something that I really wish we had done with our movies is the tattered suit stuff. I really like that because it brought a kind of realism to the injuries that Spider-Man can get."

As for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Holland said "I love the skateboarding scenes, actually. I thought the way thought the way they brought that aspect of Peter Parker’s life was really interesting and really fun."

Advertisement

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on Friday.