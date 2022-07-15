Zion Jones: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen Tuesday
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Zion Jones was last seen Tuesday, July 12, in the 4500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.
Police say Jones frequents the West Side of Chicago and a skate park on Roosevelt Avenue.
Zion Jones | Chicago Police Department
She is described as a Black girl, with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 135 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380.