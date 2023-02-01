Zion police investigate shots fired outside high school basketball game

Classes are scheduled as normal this morning after there was a reported shooting outside a Zion high school during a basketball game Tuesday night.

Police responded to Zion-Benton Township High School for a reported shooting outside the school in the parking lot during the Zion v. Waukegan basketball game.

Two cars were damaged, and the offenders fled the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

District 126 officials say classes will resume as normal Wednesday, and they are working with authorities as the incident remains under investigation.

There will be an increased police presence at the school and there will be emotional support services for students and staff. The school will begin the day in code yellow as a precaution.

No additional details are available at this time.