A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified.

Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene, the female victim told officers that her ex-boyfriend struck her in the face with a handgun. The suspect — identified as 28-year-old Michael White of Zion — allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Zion police searched the area and put out a county wide alert for White but were unable to locate him, authorities said.

At the victim's request, police say she was relocated to a house in the 1600 block of Barnhart Court with other family members.

Hours later, around 5:13 a.m., Zion police received a call from a third party reporting that White was at the Barnhart address threatening the victim again with a gun.

Officers responded and police say the person who answered the door was unaware White was inside, but allowed officers to search the home.

As police evacuated the home, which had 15 occupants inside – including children – a single gunshot was heard from inside a bedroom.

Police say officers gave commands to anyone inside the bedroom to come out, and eventually White did to surrender. When officers entered the room, they found Jaylen Crump dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

White has been charged with first-degree murder and appeared in bond court Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.