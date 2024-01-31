Zuckerberg apologizes to Chicago parents as Senate grills tech leaders over kids' online safety

Tech leaders were taking tough questions from the Senate on Wednesday.

A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is pushing for legislation to protect kids and teens online, and they came face to face with parents who’ve lost loved ones and say the app makers must do something to make the online environment safer for children.

The crowd was filled with parents, including two Chicago parents of bullied victims. The head of "Meta," Mark Zuckerberg, was put on the spot by a Missouri senator to apologize to the families in attendance.

Zuckerberg then got up and turned around to the crowd of parents holding up pictures of their kids who died of causes they say were related to social media. He told the crowd, in part, "I'm sorry for everything you have all been through."

He was one of five tech executives called to testify during the hearing set to address issues like the prevalence of child sexual abuse material on social platforms.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled the leaders of Meta, TikTok, "X," and other companies about the negative impact social media is having on the well-being of young people.

"The Republicans will answer the call. All of us, everyone one of us is ready to work with you and Democrat colleagues on this committee to prove to the American people that while Washington is certainly broken, there is a ray of hope, and it is here. It lies with your children. After years of working on this issue with you and others, I’ve come to the conclusion that the following social media companies, as they are currently designed and operate, are dangerous products," Sen. Lindsey Graham said.