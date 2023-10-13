Lincoln-Way West High School cranks up the energy ahead of big football game

Lincoln-Way West High School was the ultimate place to celebrate Orange Friday with the gymnasium flooded with the school's colors of orange and black.

The Warrior football team boasts a 6-1 record ahead of a big game Friday night against Homewood Flossmoor High School.

Their Friday pep rally featured the Warriors team, an award-winning band, cheer, flag and dance teams, ROTC students, a student broadcast team and much more. The school opened in 2009 and has a lot to celebrate.

Senior Kaylee Dwyer took first in state in golf and plans to go to Western Kentucky University for college.

Football player Jacob Bereza said the team has a great sense of togetherness.

"We're 6-1 right now and I think our best attribute is the depth of the team. It’s like we’ve all been playing together for 10 years but it’s only been a couple," Bereza said.

Lincoln-Way West Principal Dr. Ted Robbins said this year has been a great one.

"It's been a great year," Robbins said. "The kids have done a great job. We love wearing orange every Friday, so this just fits right in with our theme…. Homecoming week was phenomenal. All the teams, all the clubs, all the activities have had a really special year so far."

Fox 32 Chicago and the Chicago Bears awarded Dr. Robbins a personalized orange team jersey to add to his orange wardrobe.

The Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 also just learned the Lincoln-Way Marching Band was selected to perform in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California in 2025.