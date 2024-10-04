Elevate your tailgate: Beer pairings, grilled meats and chili recipes from Weber's expert

This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Two essentials for any great tailgate? Amazing food and cold beer.

Culinary expert Tim Hagedorn from Weber joined us on Good Day Chicago for our Orange Friday tailgate and shared his top beer picks from a local microbrewery. Plus, he showed us how to take your chili game to the next level by using beer as a key ingredient for a five-star, stadium-ready dish.

Whether you're grilling up some meat or adding beer to your chili, it's a surefire way to boost flavor and elevate your tailgate spread.

Friday’s tailgate lineup featured a mouthwatering spread: Steak and Ale Chili, White Chicken Chili with West Coast IPA, Pork Chili Verde with Pilsner, and of course, Skillet Cornbread on the side.

Tim Hagedorn also shared some pro tips for a winning tailgate:

Prepare your chili a day or two in advance for deeper flavor.

Grill or smoke your meat for that extra kick.

Incorporate a porter, stout, or ale to elevate the taste.

Reheat everything on a portable gas grill for easy serving.

Set out a variety of toppings and beers for perfect pairings.

The full steak and ale chili recipe can be found here.

For recipes and inspiration, go to weber.com/tailgating.