Fire up the grill with Weber this Orange Friday: Bub City’s baby back ribs recipe

This Orange Friday, Weber is firing up the grill!

Check out the ingredients and directions for this week's recipe below.

Bub City’s Baby Back Ribs

Ingredients:

RIB RUB INGREDIENTS

½ cup Kosher Salt

½ cup Cracked Black Pepper

½ cup Garlic Powder

½ cup Onion Powder

½ cup Paprika

1 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Tbsp Dried Basil

1 Tbsp Dried Oregano

RIB SPRAY INGREDIENTS

⅔ cup Apple Cider

¼ cup Canola Oil

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

BABY BACK RIBS INGREDIENTS

2 lbs Baby Back Ribs

3 Tbsp Rib Rub

4 Tbsp BBQ Sauce (of your choice)

3 cups Mesquite Chips, soaked

Rib Spray, as needed

Method:

RIB RUB METHOD

1. Mix all ingredients together and set aside.

RIB SPRAY METHOD

1. Mix all ingredients together and set aside.

METHOD USING CHARGRILL

1. Soak 3 cups of wood chips in water for a minimum of one hour for a minimum of 1 hour in water.

2. Lay all ribs out onto sheet trays or butcher paper to season. With a shaker, evenly shake the rib rub over the underside of ribs. Turn and finish the top side with an even coating of the rib rub. Do not stack ribs. Let the ribs rest for 15 minutes.

3. On the grill, make a pile of 9 to 12 conventional charcoal briquettes . Open all the vents on the top and bottom of the grill, then light the fire.

4. After 5 to 7 minutes, when the coals are going strong, lay them out along the edge of the grill, top with 4 to 5 more briquettes and ½ cup of soaked wood chips.

5. After 15 minutes, add another ½ cup of wood chips to the piles and place the grate on the grill.

6. Place the ribs, bone side down, in the center of the grate, with the vented opening above the coals. Cover with lid, and allow to cook.

7. After 30 minutes, add another ½ cup of chips over the coals, then lightly spray the ribs with the rib spray. The total cook time is 30 minutes.

8. Repeat step 7, the spraying, two more times, every 30 minutes (note that you may need to add additional briquettes in order to keep a consistent temperature). Total cook time of 90 minutes.

9. Cook an additional 30 minutes, then lightly brush the ribs with barbecue sauce and add the remaining wood chips. Total cook time of 120 minutes.

10. Cook the ribs for a final 30 minutes, then brush the ribs with barbecue sauce and place them onto a sheet of aluminum foil slightly longer than the ribs, wrap them closed and return to the grill. Total cook time of 150 minutes.

11. Continue to cook for another 45–60 minutes. When the ribs reach 190-203°F (88-95°C), they will have a good flex when you pick them up, which will let you know when they are spoon tender. Total cook time of 195–220 minutes.

12. Let them rest for 20 minutes before serving. Total cook time of 240-265 minutes.

13. After resting, carefully slice the ribs between the bones, and serve them with extra BBQ sauce on the side.

METHOD USING SMOKER

1. Lay all ribs out onto sheet trays or butcher paper to season. With a shaker, evenly shake the rib rub over the underside of ribs. Turn and finish the top side with an even coating of the rib rub. Do not stack ribs. Let the ribs rest for 15 minutes.

2. Place the ribs bones in your smoker, and fill the chip box with the soaked Mesquite chips.

3. Smoke the ribs for 1 hour and 45 minutes at 250 degrees; spray with Rib Spray after 45 minutes, and every 30 minutes after.

4. After 1 hour and 45 minutes, spray a final time and brush the ribs with barbecue sauce then cook for 30 minutes. Total cook time is 135 minutes.

5. Remove the ribs from the smoker and place them onto a sheet of aluminum foil slightly longer than the ribs, wrap closed and return to the smoker for another 60–75 minutes. Total cook time 195–220 minutes.

6. When the ribs reach 190-203°F (88-95°C), they will have a good flex when you pick them up, which will let you know when they are spoon tender. Let them rest for 20 minutes before serving. Total cook time 265 minutes.

7. After resting, carefully slice the ribs between the bones, and serve them with extra BBQ sauce on the side.