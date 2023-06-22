2023 NBA Draft: Bulls without picks, anticipation for Victor Wembanyama as top prospect

The much-awaited 2023 NBA Draft has arrived, but it won't be a typical draft night for the Chicago Bulls.

Due to the Nikola Vucevic trade, the Bulls currently do not have any picks, as their 11th overall pick was conveyed to the Orlando Magic.

Additionally, their second-round pick was lost due to tampering with the Lonzo Ball sign and trade. However, fans and experts will be closely watching to see if the Bulls make any moves during the draft.

The top pick in the draft is widely expected to be Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old French player. Wembanyama has garnered immense hype as one of the most anticipated prospects, standing at an impressive 7'3" with an 8-foot wingspan. His ability to shoot the three has further elevated his status.

Having played professional basketball in France since the age of 14, Wembanyama has long aspired to go pro and is projected to be the number one pick, with the opportunity to be coached by Gregg Popovich.

Notably, French Spurs legend Tim Duncan is reportedly set to mentor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

Other highly regarded prospects in this draft include Scoot Henderson from G-League Ignite and Brandon Miller from Alabama.

To gain further insights into the Bulls' potential moves, stay tuned for Chuck Swirsky, the radio voice of the Bulls, who will discuss their options Thursday night at 5 PM.